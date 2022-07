Paragraph:

In meteorology, precipitation is any product of the condensation of atmospheric water vapor that falls under gravity.

The main forms of pre-cipitation include drizzle, rain, sleet, snow, graupel and hail...

Precipitation forms as smaller droplets coalesce via collision with other raindrops or ice crystals within a cloud.

Short, intense periods of rain in scattered locations are called “showers”.

Question1: What causes precipitation to fall?

Answer1: gravity

Question2: What is another main form of precipitation besides drizzle, rain, snow, sleet, and hail?

Answer2: graupel

Question3: Where do water droplets collide with ice crystals to form precipitation?

Answer3: within a cloud