Google Cloudは2025年のサイバーセキュリティ予測をまとめた「2025 Cybersecurity Forecast report」を発表した。進化する脅威や業界規制の動向などサイバーセキュリティに関する幅広いトピックを解説している。
Google Cloudは2024年12月11日（米国時間）、「2025 Cybersecurity Forecast report」（2025年サイバーセキュリティ予測レポート）を発表した。
同レポートは、2024年12月時点のサイバーセキュリティトレンドを踏まえ、Google Cloudのセキュリティチーム全体が共同で2025年のサイバーセキュリティ予測をまとめたものだ。参加したチームには、Google Threat Intelligence Group、Mandiant Consulting、Google Security Operations、Google CloudのCISO（最高情報セキュリティ責任者）オフィス、VirusTotalが含まれている。
Google Cloudは、2025年のサイバーセキュリティを次のように予測している。
