# ADK Pseudocode # The Generator generator = LlmAgent( name="Generator", instruction="Generate a SQL query. If you receive {feedback}, fix the errors and generate again.", output_key="draft" ) # The Critic critic = LlmAgent( name="Critic", instruction="Check if {draft} is valid SQL. If correct, output 'PASS'. If not, output error details.", output_key="feedback" ) # The Loop loop = LoopAgent( name="ValidationLoop", sub_agents=[generator, critic], condition_key="feedback", exit_condition="PASS" )