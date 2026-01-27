Googleは、マルチAIエージェントシステムにおける8つの基本的なデザインパターンを公式ブログで解説した。
この記事は会員限定です。会員登録（無料）すると全てご覧いただけます。
Googleは2025年12月16日（米国時間）に公式ブログで、マルチAI（人工知能）エージェントの8つの基本的なデザインパターンを解説した。
Googleは「モノリシックアプリケーションがスケーラブルではないように、単一のAIエージェントは『器用貧乏』に陥る」とし、マルチエージェントシステムを利用する利点は、「マイクロサービスアーキテクチャのAI版を構築することで、分散化と専門化による信頼性を実現できること」を挙げている。
「パーサ（解析器）、クリティック（批評家）、ディスパッチャー（差配者）といった特定の役割を個々のエージェントに割り当てることで、本質的にモジュール化され、検証可能で信頼性の高いシステムを構築できる」（Google）
Googleは、8つのマルチエージェントデザインパターンについて、オープンソースのAIエージェント開発／デプロイフレームワーク「Agent Development Kit」（ADK）とPythonを用いた疑似コードと併せて次のように紹介している。
エージェントワークフローの基本中の基本であり、データ処理パイプラインの定番アーキテクチャだ。
古典的な組み立てラインのように、エージェントAがタスクを完了し、そのバトンをエージェントBに直接渡す。直線的で決定論的であり、データの出どころが常に明確なため、非常にデバッグがしやすい。
以下の例は、生のドキュメントの処理フローを示している。「Parser」（解析）エージェントがPDFをテキストに変換し、「Extractor」（抽出）エージェントが構造化データを抽出し、「Summarizer」（要約）エージェントが最終的な要約を生成する。
# ADK Pseudocode # Step 1: Parse the PDF parser = LlmAgent( name="ParserAgent", instruction="Parse raw PDF and extract text.", tools=[PDFParser], output_key="raw_text" ) # Step 2: Extract structured data extractor = LlmAgent( name="ExtractorAgent", instruction="Extract structured data from {raw_text}.", tools=[RegexExtractor], output_key="structured_data" ) # Step 3: Summarize summarizer = LlmAgent( name="SummarizerAgent", instruction="Generate summary from {structured_data}.", tools=[SummaryEngine] ) # Orchestrate the Assembly Line pipeline = SequentialAgent( name="PDFProcessingPipeline", sub_agents=[parser, extractor, summarizer] )
チェーン（連鎖）ではなく、意思決定者が必要な場合もある。このパターンでは、中央のインテリジェントエージェントがディスパッチャー（差配者）として機能する。
ユーザーの意図を分析し、指示されたタスクに最適な専門エージェントにリクエストを振り分ける。
これは、下の図のように、請求書に関する問題なら「Billing」（請求）専門エージェントへ、トラブルシューティングなら「Tech Support」（テクニカルサポート）専門エージェントへ、ユーザーを誘導する必要があるような、複雑な顧客サービスに適しているという。
# ADK Pseudocode billing_specialist = LlmAgent( name="BillingSpecialist", description="Handles billing inquiries and invoices.", tools=[BillingSystemDB] ) tech_support = LlmAgent( name="TechSupportSpecialist", description="Troubleshoots technical issues.", tools=[DiagnosticTool] ) # The Coordinator (Dispatcher) coordinator = LlmAgent( name="CoordinatorAgent", # The instructions guide the routing logic instruction="Analyze user intent. Route billing issues to BillingSpecialist and bugs to TechSupportSpecialist.", sub_agents=[billing_specialist, tech_support] )
互いに依存しない複数のタスクがある場合、それらを一つずつ実行する必要はない。このパターンでは、複数のエージェントがタスクを同時に実行し、レイテンシ（遅延）を短縮したり、多様な視点を得たりする。その後、「Synthesizer」（合成）エージェントが出力を集約する。
これは、自動コードレビューなどに理想的だ。順番にチェックを行うのではなく、「Security Auditor」（セキュリティ監査）、「Style Enforcer」（スタイル準拠）、「Performance Analyst」（パフォーマンス分析）の各エージェントを同時に起動し、プルリクエストをレビューさせることができる。全エージェントがレビューを完了したら、「Synthesizer」（合成）エージェントがそれらのフィードバックをまとめて、1つのレビューコメントを作成する。
# ADK Pseudocode # Define parallel workers security_scanner = LlmAgent( name="SecurityAuditor", instruction="Check for vulnerabilities like injection attacks.", output_key="security_report" ) style_checker = LlmAgent( name="StyleEnforcer", instruction="Check for PEP8 compliance and formatting issues.", output_key="style_report" ) complexity_analyzer = LlmAgent( name="PerformanceAnalyst", instruction="Analyze time complexity and resource usage.", output_key="performance_report" ) # Fan-out (The Swarm) parallel_reviews = ParallelAgent( name="CodeReviewSwarm", sub_agents=[security_scanner, style_checker, complexity_analyzer] ) # Gather/Synthesize pr_summarizer = LlmAgent( name="PRSummarizer", instruction="Create a consolidated Pull Request review using {security_report}, {style_report}, and {performance_report}." ) # Wrap in a sequence workflow = SequentialAgent(sub_agents=[parallel_reviews, pr_summarizer])
タスクが大きすぎて、1つのエージェントのコンテキストウィンドウに収まらないことがある。上位エージェントは、複雑な目標をサブタスクに分解し、それらを委任できる。振り分けパターンとは異なり、親エージェントはタスクの一部だけを委任し、その結果を待ってから自身の推論を継続する場合がある。
下の図の「ReportWriter」（レポート作成者）は、自身ではリサーチを行わない。「ResearchAssistant」（リサーチアシスタント）に委任し、さらにResearchAssistantは、「WebSearch」（Web検索）および「Summarizer」（要約）ツールを管理している。
# ADK Pseudocode # Level 3: Tool Agents web_searcher = LlmAgent(name="WebSearchAgent", description="Searches web for facts.") summarizer = LlmAgent(name="SummarizerAgent", description="Condenses text.") # Level 2: Coordinator Agent research_assistant = LlmAgent( name="ResearchAssistant", description="Finds and summarizes info.", # Coordinator manages the tool agents sub_agents=[web_searcher, summarizer] ) # Level 1: Top-Level Agent report_writer = LlmAgent( name="ReportWriter", instruction="Write a comprehensive report on AI trends. Use the ResearchAssistant to gather info.", # Wrap the sub-agent hierarchy as a tool for the parent tools=[AgentTool(research_assistant)] )
高品質で信頼性の高い出力を生成するには、多くの場合、第三者の目が必要だ。このパターンでは、コンテンツの作成と検証を分離する。一方のエージェントが「Generator」（生成者）としてドラフト（下書き）を作成し、もう一方が「Critic」（批評家）として、ハードコードされた基準や論理チェックに基づいてそれをレビューする。
このアーキテクチャの特徴は、条件付きループにある。レビューに合格すれば、ループを抜け、コンテンツが確定する。合格しなかった場合は、具体的なフィードバックがGeneratorに戻され、Generatorは基準を満たすドラフトを生成する。これは、構文チェックが必要なコード生成や、コンプライアンスレビューが必要なコンテンツ作成に非常に有用だ。
# ADK Pseudocode # The Generator generator = LlmAgent( name="Generator", instruction="Generate a SQL query. If you receive {feedback}, fix the errors and generate again.", output_key="draft" ) # The Critic critic = LlmAgent( name="Critic", instruction="Check if {draft} is valid SQL. If correct, output 'PASS'. If not, output error details.", output_key="feedback" ) # The Loop loop = LoopAgent( name="ValidationLoop", sub_agents=[generator, critic], condition_key="feedback", exit_condition="PASS" )
ドラフトを1回作っただけで、優れた成果物が完成することはまれだ。人間の作家が原稿を推敲（すいこう）し、磨き上げ、編集するように、エージェントも、答えを正確にするために数回の試行が必要な場合がある。このパターンでは、出力が特定の品質基準に達するまで、生成、批評、改良のサイクルを繰り返す。
生成者と批評家パターンが正誤（合格／不合格）に焦点を当てるのに対し、このパターンは質的な改善に焦点を当てる。
「Generator」（生成者）エージェントが粗いドラフトを作成し、「Critique」（批評家）エージェントが最適化のための指摘を行い、「Refinement」（改良）エージェントがそれらの指摘に基づいて出力を磨き上げる。
# ADK Pseudocode # Generator generator = LlmAgent( name="Generator", instruction="Generate an initial rough draft.", output_key="current_draft" ) # Critique Agent critic = LlmAgent( name="Critic", instruction="Review {current_draft}. List ways to optimize it for performance.", output_key="critique_notes" ) # Refiner Agent refiner = LlmAgent( name="Refiner", instruction="Read {current_draft} and {critique_notes}. Rewrite the draft to be more efficient.", output_key="current_draft" # Overwrites the draft with better version ) # The Loop (Critique -> Refine) loop = LoopAgent( name="RefinementLoop", max_iterations=3, sub_agents=[critic, refiner] ) # Complete Workflow workflow = SequentialAgent(sub_agents=[generator, loop])
AIエージェントは強力だが、重要な意思決定には人間が介入しなければならない。このパターンでは、エージェントが基礎的な作業を行うが、重大な行動（特に、不可逆的な行動や、重大な結果を伴う行動）については、人間が承認する必要がある。安全性と説明責任を確保するためだ。これらの行動には、金融取引の実行、本番環境へのコードデプロイ、機密データに基づく行動などが含まれる。
下の図は、「Transaction」（トランザクション）エージェントが日常業務を処理する様子を示す。重大なチェックが必要になると、「ApprovalTool」（承認ツール）エージェントを呼び出し、実行を一時停止して、人間のレビュー担当者が是非を判断するのを待つ。
# ADK Pseudocode transaction_agent = LlmAgent( name="TransactionAgent", instruction="Handle routine processing. If high stakes, call ApprovalTool.", tools=[ApprovalTool] ) approval_agent = LlmAgent( name="ApprovalToolAgent", instruction="Pause execution and request human input." ) workflow = SequentialAgent(sub_agents=[transaction_agent, approval_agent])
本番グレードのアプリケーションを構築するには、これらのパターンを組み合わせる必要があるだろう。
例えば、下の堅牢（けんろう）な顧客サポートシステムでは、リクエストの振り分けに「Coordinator」（コーディネーター）を使用する。
ユーザーが技術的な問題を抱えている場合、「Docs Search」（文書検索）と「User History」（ユーザー履歴）の各エージェントが同時に起動され、同時並行で処理を行う。最終的な回答は、ユーザーに送信される前に、トーンの一貫性を確保するために、「Generator」（生成者）と「Critic」（批評家）のループを通過する可能性がある。
Copyright © ITmedia, Inc. All Rights Reserved.