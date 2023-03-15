この記事は会員限定です。会員登録（無料）すると全てご覧いただけます。
エンタープライズ向けのAIソリューション開発支援を行うZeta Alphaは2023年3月8日（米国時間）、2022年に最も引用されたAIに関する100本の論文リストや世界各国のAI論文発表数などの調査結果を公開した。
Zeta Alphaは、同社プラットフォームからのデータと慎重な人的キュレーション（方法については後述）を用いて、2022年、2021年、2020年のAI分野の上位引用論文を集め、著者の所属と国名を分析した。これにより、純粋な出版量ではなく、研究開発へのインパクトで順位をつけることができるという。
年間被引用数上位100位までの論文数（図1）（出所：Zeta Alpha）
同社ブログではまず、2022年から2020年の間に公開された引用数の多い論文を幾つか紹介した。
2022年
- 1．AlphaFold Protein Structure Database: massively expanding the structural coverage of protein-sequence space with high-accuracy models（執筆：DeepMind、引用数：1372）
- 2．ColabFold: making protein folding accessible to all（執筆：複数の機関、引用数：1162）
- 3．Hierarchical Text-Conditional Image Generation with CLIP Latents（執筆：OpenAI、引用数：718）
- 4．A ConvNet for the 2020s（執筆：Meta、カリフォルニア大学バークレー校、引用数：690）
- 5．PaLM: Scaling Language Modeling with Pathways（執筆：Google、引用数：452引用）
2021年
- 1．Highly accurate protein structure prediction with AlphaFold（執筆：DeepMind、引用数：8965）
- 2．Swin Transformer: Hierarchical Vision Transformer using Shifted Windows（執筆：Microsoft、引用数：4810）
- 3．Learning Transferable Visual Models From Natural Language Supervision（執筆：OpenAI、引用数：3204）
- 4．On the Dangers of Stochastic Parrots: Can Language Models Be Too Big?（執筆：ワシントン大学、Black in AI、The Aether、引用数：1266）
- 5．Emerging Properties in Self-Supervised Vision Transformers（執筆：Meta、引用数：1219）
2020
- 1．An Image is Worth 16x16 Words: Transformers for Image Recognition at Scale（執筆：Google、引用数：11914）
- 2．Language Models are Few-Shot Learners（執筆：OpenAI、引用数：8070）
- 3．YOLOv4: Optimal Speed and Accuracy of Object Detection（執筆：中央研究院《台湾》、引用数：8014）
- 4．Exploring the Limits of Transfer Learning with a Unified Text-to-Text Transformer（執筆：Google、引用数：5906）
- 5．Bootstrap your own latent: A new approach to self-supervised Learning（執筆：DeepMind、インペリアルカレッジロンドン、引用数：2873）
過去3年間で最も引用された論文の傾向
