# Build a wolfi linux container with curl, then test connection to stable and dev docs github.com/dagger/dagger/modules/wolfi | container --packages=curl | with-service-binding docs-stable $(github.com/dagger/dagger/docs@v0.17.1 | server) | with-service-binding docs-dev $(github.com/dagger/dagger/docs@main | server) | with-exec curl http://docs-stable | with-exec curl http://docs-dev