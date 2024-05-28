# 準備

from pathlib import Path

Path('data').mkdir(exist_ok=True)

Path('data/foo.txt').write_text('hello')

Path('data/bar.txt').write_text('world')

Path('data/baz.bin').write_bytes(b'\x00\x01\x02')

Path('./sample.txt').write_text('sample')



import py7zr



with py7zr.SevenZipFile('data.7z', 'w') as archive:

archive.writeall('data')

archive.write('./sample.txt')



from shutil import rmtree



rmtree('data') # 作成したディレクトリ以下を削除

Path('sample.txt').unlink() # カレントディレクトリに作成したファイルを削除



# .7zアーカイブの展開

from py7zr import SevenZipFile



with SevenZipFile('data.7z', mode='r') as archive:

archive.extractall() # カレントディレクトリに展開



with SevenZipFile('data.7z', mode='r') as archive:

archive.extractall('data') # 展開するディレクトリを指定



# 特定のファイルだけを展開

targets = ['data/foo.txt', 'data/bar.txt']

with SevenZipFile('data.7z', mode='r') as archive:

archive.extract(targets=targets)



targets = ['data', 'data/foo.txt', 'data/bar.txt']

with SevenZipFile('data.7z', mode='r') as archive:

archive.extract(targets=targets)



# 展開先と展開対象を指定

with SevenZipFile('data.7z', mode='r') as archive:

archive.extract(path='data', targets=targets)



# ソリッド圧縮されているので一度展開するとEOF状態になる

with SevenZipFile('data.7z', mode='r') as archive:

archive.extract(targets=targets) # 特定のファイルだけを展開

archive.extract(targets=['data/baz.bin']) # 例外が発生する



# 再度、extractメソッドなどを呼び出すには、resetメソッドでポインタを先頭に戻す

targets = ['data/foo.txt', 'data/bar.txt']

with SevenZipFile('data.7z', mode='r') as archive:

archive.extract(targets=targets) # 特定のファイルだけを展開

archive.reset() # EOF状態をリセットする

archive.extract(targets=['data/baz.bin']) # OK



# アーカイブに含まれているファイルの一覧を取得

with SevenZipFile('data.7z', mode='r') as archive:

names = archive.getnames()

print(names)

# 出力結果：

# ['data', 'data/bar.txt', 'data/baz.bin', 'data/foo.txt', 'sample.txt']



# パスワードが必要かどうかを調べる

with SevenZipFile('data.7z', mode='r') as archive:

password_required = archive.needs_password()

print('needs password:', password_required) # needs password: False



# アーカイブ内のファイルを読み込む

with SevenZipFile('data.7z', mode='r') as archive:

contents = archive.readall()

for f, c in contents.items():

print(f'filename: {f}')

if f.endswith('.bin'):

print(f'contents: {c.read().hex()}') # バイナリデータ

else:

print(f'contents: {c.read().decode()}') # テキストデータ

print('---')

# 出力結果：

#filename: data/bar.txt

#contents: world

#---

#filename: data/baz.bin

#contents: 000102

#---

#filename: data/foo.txt

#contents: hello

#---

#filename: sample.txt

#contents: sample

#---



# アーカイブの情報を取得

with SevenZipFile('data.7z', mode='r') as archive:

info = archive.archiveinfo() # py7zr.ArchiveInfoオブジェクトを取得

print(f'filename: {info.filename}')

print(f'header_size: {info.header_size}')

print(f'method_names: {info.method_names}')

print(f'size: {info.size}')

print(f'solid: {info.solid}')

print(f'blocks: {info.blocks}')

print(f'uncompressed: {info.uncompressed}')



# アーカイブ内のファイル情報を取得

with SevenZipFile('data.7z', mode='r') as archive:

file_infos = archive.list()

for info in file_infos:

print(f'filename: {info.filename}')

print(f'archivable: {info.archivable}')

print(f'compressed: {info.compressed}')

print(f'crc32: {info.crc32}')

print(f'creationtime: {info.creationtime}')

print(f'is_directory: {info.is_directory}')

print(f'uncompressed: {info.uncompressed}')