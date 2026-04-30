# An A2A agent serves an Agent Card at /.well-known/agent-card.json: # { # "name": "pricing_agent", # "description": "Checks today's wholesale market prices for food items.", # "skills": [{"id": "pricing", "name": "Price Check", # "description": "Check current wholesale market prices"}], # "url": "http://pricing-agent:8001/", # "version": "1.0.0" # } # EXPOSE: Turn any ADK agent into an A2A service from google.adk.a2a.utils.agent_to_a2a import to_a2a app = to_a2a(pricing_agent, port=8001) # DISCOVER: Resolve the Agent Card and create a client - just a URL from a2a.client.client_factory import ClientFactory client = await ClientFactory.connect("http://pricing-agent:8001") card = await client.get_card() print(f"{card.name} - {card.description}") # -> "pricing_agent - Checks today's wholesale market prices for food items." # CALL: Send a message via the A2A protocol from a2a.client.helpers import create_text_message_object msg = create_text_message_object(content="What's today's wholesale price for salmon?") async for response in client.send_message(msg): ... # response is a Task (with artifacts) or a direct Message