この記事は会員限定です。会員登録（無料）すると全てご覧いただけます。
本連載では、「Microsoft SQL Server（以下、SQL Server）」で使用可能な動的管理ビューについて、動作概要や出力内容などを紹介していきます。今回は動的管理ビュー「sys.dm_db_xtp_transactions」における、アクティブなインメモリOLTPトランザクションの一覧を出力する方法について解説します。対応バージョンは、SQL Server（サポートされている全てのバージョン）、「Azure SQL Database」「Azure SQL Managed Instance」です。
SQL ServerではインメモリOLTPを使用することで、トランザクション処理やデータ取得、データロード、一時データ・シナリオのパフォーマンスを最適化できます。インメモリOLTPにおけるデータアクセスやトランザクションの実行は、従来のディスクベースのオブジェクトとは異なるアルゴリズムで処理されます。
「sys.dm_db_xtp_transactions」動的管理ビューを出力することで、現在アクティブなインメモリOLTPトランザクションの一覧を確認できます。
|列名
|データ型
|説明
|xtp_transaction_id
|bigint
|このトランザクションのXTPトランザクションマネジャーでの内部ID
|transaction_id
|bigint
|他のトランザクション関連のDMV（「sys.dm_tran_active_transactions」など）と結合できるトランザクションID。XTPのみのトランザクションの場合は「0」
|session_id
|smallint
|このトランザクションを実行しているセッションID
|begin_tsn
|bigint
|トランザクションの開始TSN（トランザクションのシリアル番号）
|end_tsn
|bigint
|トランザクションの終了TSN（トランザクションのシリアル番号）
|state
|int
|トランザクションの状態
「0」＝ACTIVE
「1」＝COMMITTED
「2」＝ABORTED
「3」＝VALIDATING
|state_desc
|nvarchar（16）
|「state」の説明
|result
|int
|このトランザクションの結果
「0」＝IN PROGRESS
「1」＝SUCCESS
「2」＝ERROR
「3」＝COMMIT DEPENDENCY
「4」＝VALIDATION FAILED（RR）
「5」＝VALIDATION FAILED（SR）
「6」＝ROLLBACK
|result_desc
|nvarchar（24）
|「result」の説明
|last_error
|int
|内部使用のみ
|is_speculative
|bit
|内部使用のみ
|is_prepared
|bit
|内部使用のみ
|is_delayed_durability
|bit
|内部使用のみ
|memory_address
|varbinary（8）
|内部使用のみ
|database_address
|varbinary（8）
|内部使用のみ
|thread_id
|int
|内部使用のみ
|read_set_row_count
|int
|内部使用のみ
|write_set_row_count
|int
|内部使用のみ
|scan_set_count
|int
|内部使用のみ
|savepoint_garbage_count
|int
|内部使用のみ
|log_bytes_required
|bigint
|内部使用のみ
|count_of_allocations
|int
|内部使用のみ
|allocated_bytes
|int
|内部使用のみ
|reserved_bytes
|int
|内部使用のみ
|commit_dependency_count
|int
|内部使用のみ
|commit_dependency_total_attempt_count
|int
|内部使用のみ
|scan_area
|int
|内部使用のみ
|scan_area_desc
|nvarchar（16）
|内部使用のみ
|scan_location
|int
|内部使用のみ
|dependent_1_address
|varbinary（8）
|内部使用のみ
|dependent_2_address
|varbinary（8）
|内部使用のみ
|dependent_3_address
|varbinary（8）
|内部使用のみ
|dependent_4_address
|varbinary（8）
|内部使用のみ
|dependent_5_address
|varbinary（8）
|内部使用のみ
|dependent_6_address
|varbinary（8）
|内部使用のみ
|dependent_7_address
|varbinary（8）
|内部使用のみ
|dependent_8_address
|varbinary（8）
|内部使用のみ
Copyright © ITmedia, Inc. All Rights Reserved.