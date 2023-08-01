a = None



if a is None: # PEP 8で推奨されている

print('a is None')

else:

print('a is not None')



if a == None: # PEP 8で推奨されていない

print('a == None')

else:

print('a != None')



if not a is None: # PEP 8では可読性の観点から推奨されていない

print('a is not None')

else:

print('a is None')



def foo(x=None):

if x: # 「if x is not None」のつもり

print(x)

else:

print('not assigned')



foo() # not assigned

foo('bar') # bar



def foo(x=None):

if x is not None: # デフォルト引数値が上書きされたかどうかをチェック

print('assigned')

else:

print('not assigned')



foo('') # assigned

foo() # not assigned