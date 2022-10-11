import os

from os.path import isdir, isfile, exists



# テスト用にディレクトリとファイルを作成

d = 'mydir'

if not exists(d):

os.mkdir(d)



f = 'myfile.txt'

with open(f, 'wt'):

pass



if isdir(d):

print(f'{d} is a directory')

else:

print(f'{d} is not a directory')

# 出力結果：

#mydir is a directory



if isfile(f):

print(f'{f} is a file')

else:

print(f'{f} is not a file')

# 出力結果：

#myfile.txt is a file



# os.scandir関数でカレントディレクトリにあるエントリを反復

for entry in os.scandir():

if isdir(entry):

print(f'{entry.name} is a directory')

elif isfile(entry):

print(f'{entry.name} is a file')

else:

print(f'{entry.name} is not a directory nor file')

# 出力結果：

#test.py is a file

#myfile.txt is a file

#mydir is a directory



# isdir／isfile関数を使わずにDirEntryクラスのメソッドを使える

for entry in os.scandir():

if entry.is_dir():

print(f'{entry.name} is a directory')

elif entry.is_file():

print(f'{entry.name} is a file')

else:

print(f'{entry.name} is not a directory nor file')

# 出力結果は上と同じ



# os.listdir関数の場合はisdir／isfile関数を使う

for path in os.listdir():

if isdir(path):

print(f'{path} is a directory')

elif isfile(path):

print(f'{path} is a file')

else:

print(f'{path} is not a directory nor file')

# 出力結果は上と同じ