import os
from os.path import isdir, isfile, exists
# テスト用にディレクトリとファイルを作成
d = 'mydir'
if not exists(d):
os.mkdir(d)
f = 'myfile.txt'
with open(f, 'wt'):
pass
if isdir(d):
print(f'{d} is a directory')
else:
print(f'{d} is not a directory')
# 出力結果：
#mydir is a directory
if isfile(f):
print(f'{f} is a file')
else:
print(f'{f} is not a file')
# 出力結果：
#myfile.txt is a file
# os.scandir関数でカレントディレクトリにあるエントリを反復
for entry in os.scandir():
if isdir(entry):
print(f'{entry.name} is a directory')
elif isfile(entry):
print(f'{entry.name} is a file')
else:
print(f'{entry.name} is not a directory nor file')
# 出力結果：
#test.py is a file
#myfile.txt is a file
#mydir is a directory
# isdir／isfile関数を使わずにDirEntryクラスのメソッドを使える
for entry in os.scandir():
if entry.is_dir():
print(f'{entry.name} is a directory')
elif entry.is_file():
print(f'{entry.name} is a file')
else:
print(f'{entry.name} is not a directory nor file')
# 出力結果は上と同じ
# os.listdir関数の場合はisdir／isfile関数を使う
for path in os.listdir():
if isdir(path):
print(f'{path} is a directory')
elif isfile(path):
print(f'{path} is a file')
else:
print(f'{path} is not a directory nor file')
# 出力結果は上と同じ
os.pathモジュールにはisdir関数とisfile関数があり、これらを使うことで、引数に指定したパスがディレクトリかどうかや、ファイルかどうかを確認できる。
ここではまずosモジュール、os.pathモジュールを使ってテスト用のディレクトリとファイルを作成しておこう。
import os
from os.path import exists
# テスト用にディレクトリとファイルを作成
d = 'mydir'
if not exists(d):
os.mkdir(d)
f = 'myfile.txt'
with open(f, 'wt'):
pass
ここではmydirディレクトリとmyfile.txtファイルを作成している。
os.mkdir関数は指定されたディレクトリが既に存在している場合、FileExistsError例外を発生するので、ここではos.path.exists関数でファイルの存在確認を行うようにしている。pathlibモジュールのPath.mkdirインスタンスメソッドではexist_ok引数にTrueを指定することで例外の発生を抑止できるが、os.mkdir関数ではそうはいかないことは覚えておこう。
isdir関数は引数に指定されたパス（文字列、os.DirEntryクラスのインスタンス、Pathクラスのインスタンス）がディレクトリを指していればTrueを、そうでなければFalseを返す。
パス「mydir」がディレクトリかどうかを示す例を以下に示す。
from os.path import isdir, isfile
# パスがディレクトリかどうかを調べる
if isdir(d):
print(f'{d} is a directory')
else:
print(f'{d} is not a directory')
# 出力結果：
#mydir is a directory
ここではディレクトリ作成時に使用した文字列をisdir関数に渡しているので、その結果はTrueとなり「mydir is a directory」と表示される。
isfile関数も同様に、引数に指定されたパス（文字列、os.DirEntryクラスのインスタンス、Pathクラスのインスタンス）がファイルを指していればTrueを、そうでなければFalseを返す。
以下に例を示す。ここでもファイルの作成に使った文字列をisfile関数に渡しているので、その結果はTrueとなる。
if isfile(f):
print(f'{f} is a file')
else:
print(f'{f} is not a file')
# 出力結果：
#myfile.txt is a file
