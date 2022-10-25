import os

from os.path import exists, splitext, isdir, isfile



mydir = 'mydir'

myfile = 'myfile.txt'

nofile_or_dir = 'nofile_or_dir'



# mydirディレクトリとmyfile.txtファイルを作成

os.mkdir(mydir)



with open(myfile, 'w'):

pass



print(exists(mydir)) # True

print(exists(myfile)) # True

print(exists(nofile_or_dir)) # False



# ディレクトリが存在しなければ作成する

if not exists(mydir):

os.mkdir(mydir)

else:

print(f'{mydir} already exists')



# ファイルが存在していればバックアップを取り、書き込みを行う

if exists(myfile):

newfile = splitext(myfile)[0] + '.bak'

os.rename(myfile, newfile)



with open(myfile, 'w') as f:

f.write('some text')



# 指定されたファイル／ディレクトリの存在確認の後、処理を振り分ける

def do_some_work(path):

if not exists(path):

res = input(f'{path} not exists. create it? (y/n)')

if res == 'y':

with open(path, 'w'):

pass



if isdir(path):

print(f'{path} is a directory')

elif isfile(path):

print(f'{path} is a file')

else:

print(f'{path} is not a directory nor file')



paths = [mydir, myfile, nofile_or_dir]

for path in paths:

do_some_work(path)