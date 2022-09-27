import requests # 「pip install requests」などが必要



# GETメソッドによるWebページの取得

url = 'https://atmarkit.itmedia.co.jp/ait/articles/2209/20/news032.html'

res = requests.get(url)



# Webページの内容

print(res.text) # 出力結果は省略



# ステータスコード

print(res.status_code) # 200



# エンコーディング

print(res.encoding) # ISO-8859-1

print(res.apparent_encoding) # SHIFT_JIS



# レスポンスヘッダー

print(res.headers)

# 出力結果：

#{'Date': 'Thu, 22 Sep 2022 01:23:30 GMT', 'Content-Type': 'text/html',

# 'Transfer-Encoding': 'chunked', 'Connection': 'keep-alive',

# 'Server': 'nginx', 'Vary': 'Accept-Encoding',

# 'X-Frame-Options': 'SAMEORIGIN',

# 'Strict-Transport-Security': 'max-age=31536000', 'Content-Encoding': 'gzip'}



# レスポンスヘッダーの値は大文字小文字を区別しない辞書形式

print(res.headers['Content-Type']) # text/html

print(res.headers['content-type']) # text/html



# URLパラメーター

url = 'https://httpbin.org/get'

payload = {'key1': 10, 'key2': 'string'}

res = requests.get(url, params=payload)



print(res.url) # https://httpbin.org/get?key1=10&key2=string



# カスタムヘッダー

headers = {'user-agent': 'Mozilla/5.0'}

res = requests.get(url, headers=headers)



print(res.text)

# 出力結果：

#{

# "args": {},

# "headers": {

# "Accept": "*/*",

# "Accept-Encoding": "gzip, deflate",

# "Host": "httpbin.org",

# "User-Agent": "Mozilla/5.0",

# "X-Amzn-Trace-Id": "Root=1-632cee08-20fc52704bd03e22193dd675"

# },

# "origin": "YYY.YYY.YYY.YYY",

# "url": "https://httpbin.org/get"

#}



# JSONデータ

url = 'https://httpbin.org/json'

res = requests.get(url)

print(res.text)

# 出力結果：

#{

# "slideshow": {

# "author": "Yours Truly",

# "date": "date of publication",

# "slides": [

# {

# "title": "Wake up to WonderWidgets!",

# "type": "all"

# },

# {

# "items": [

# "Why <em>WonderWidgets</em> are great",

# "Who <em>buys</em> WonderWidgets"

# ],

# "title": "Overview",

# "type": "all"

# }

# ],

# "title": "Sample Slide Show"

# }

#}



jsondata = res.json()

print(jsondata['slideshow'])

# 出力結果：

#{'author': 'Yours Truly', 'date': 'date of publication',

# 'slides': [{'title': 'Wake up to WonderWidgets!', 'type': 'all'},

# {'items': ['Why <em>WonderWidgets</em> are great',

# 'Who <em>buys</em> WonderWidgets'], 'title': 'Overview', 'type': 'all'}],

# 'title': 'Sample Slide Show'}



# リダイレクト

url = 'https://www.atmarkit.co.jp/ait/articles/2008/21/news017.html'

res = requests.get(url)



print(res.url) # https://atmarkit.itmedia.co.jp/ait/articles/2008/21/news017.html



print(res.history) # [<Response [301]>, <Response [301]>]

for hist in res.history:

print(hist.url)

print(hist.headers['location'])

# 出力結果：

#https://www.atmarkit.co.jp/ait/articles/2008/21/news017.html

#https://atmarkit.itmedia.co.jp/ait/articles/2008/21/news017.html