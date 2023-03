openai.ChatCompletion.create(

model="gpt-3.5-turbo",

messages=[

{"role": "system", "content": "You are a helpful assistant."},

{"role": "user", "content": "Who won the world series in 2020?"},

{"role": "assistant", "content": "The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in 2020."},

{"role": "user", "content": "Where was it played?"}

]

)