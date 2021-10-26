# ブロックコメントの例

# This is a example of block comments. Block comments consist of lines

# that start with # sign. Note that after . sign, two white space chars

# follow it.



# インラインコメントの例

def do_nothing():

pass # This function doesn't do anything. # ← インラインコメント



# docstring（ドキュメント文字列）の例

def swap(x, y):

"""swap x and y and return them""" # ← 単一行のdocstring

return y, x



def fizzbuzz(x): # 複数行のdocstring

"""Inspect x about 'FizzBuzz' and return result.



If x is a multiple of 15, return 'fizzbuzz',

else if x is a multiple of 3, return 'fizz',

else if x is a multiple of 5, return 'buzz',

else return str(x).



Argument:

x -- integer



Return:

'fizz', 'buzz', 'fizzbuzz', or str(x).

"""

if not isinstance(x, int):

raise TypeError()



if x % 15 == 0:

return 'fizzbuzz'

elif x % 3 == 0:

return 'fizz'

elif x % 5 == 0:

return 'buzz'

else:

return str(x)