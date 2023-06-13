class SomeError(Exception):

pass



def some_func():

raise SomeError



# 例外クラスを指定しないraise文

try:

# 例外を発生させる可能性があるコード

some_func()

except SomeError as e:

# 例外処理時にその例外を再送出

raise



# raise文に例外クラスを渡す

try:

raise SomeError

except SomeError as e:

print(e)



# raise文に例外クラスのインスタンスを渡す

try:

raise SomeError('sample exception')

except SomeError as e:

print(e) # sample exception



# 例外の連鎖

try:

raise IndexError('occurred in try')

except IndexError as e:

print(e) # occurred in try

raise TypeError('occurred in except')

# 出力結果：

#occurred in try

#Traceback (most recent call last):

# File "<stdin>", line 2, in <module>

#IndexError: occurred in try

#

#During handling of the above exception, another exception occurred:

#

#Traceback (most recent call last):

# File "<stdin>", line 5, in <module>

#TypeError: occurred in except



# 例外の置き換え

try:

raise IndexError('occurred in try')

except IndexError as e:

raise SomeError('occurred in except') from IndexError

# 出力結果：

#IndexError

#

#The above exception was the direct cause of the following exception:

#

#Traceback (most recent call last):

# File "<stdin>", line 4, in <module>

#SomeError: occurred in except



# 例外の置き換えで例外オブジェクトを使用する

try:

raise IndexError('occurred in try')

except IndexError as e:

raise SomeError('occurred in except') from e

# 出力結果：

#Traceback (most recent call last):

# File "<stdin>", line 2, in <module>

#IndexError: occurred in try

#

#The above exception was the direct cause of the following exception:

#

#Traceback (most recent call last):

# File "<stdin>", line 4, in <module>

#SomeError: occurred in except