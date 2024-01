a = [7, 3, 3, 2, 5, 8, 2, 5, 6, 5]

source = [(item, None) for item in a] # [(7, None), (3, None), (3, None), ...]

print(source)

# 出力結果:

#[(7, None), (3, None), (3, None), (2, None), (5, None),

# (8, None), (2, None), (5, None), (6, None), (5, None)]